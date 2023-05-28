Raptors Rumors: Kings' Jordi Fernández 'A Name to Watch' in Toronto's HC Search

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The most high-profile head-coaching vacancies remaining in the NBA are in Phoenix and Philadelphia, though the Toronto Raptors remains an intriguing destination to monitor as well.

And according to NBA reporter Marc Stein, "A name to watch in Toronto's slower-moving-than-most coaching search, says one league source, is Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernández."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

