76ers Rumors: Nick Nurse Reuniting with Daryl Morey 'Is Very Much Enticing to Nurse'

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

If the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves attempting to convince former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse to join their club, his relationship with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will reportedly help.

"Sources have said that reuniting with Morey is very much enticing to Nurse," Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Pompey explained Morey hired Nurse to coach the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the G-League in 2011-12 when he was the Houston Rockets general manager.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.