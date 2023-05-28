PGS's Sergio Rico in Intensive Care Following Horse Riding Accident

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed that goalkeeper Sergio Rico was admitted to intensive care at Sevilla's Virgen del Rocio hospital following a horse riding accident, per Reuters (h/t ESPN).

"Paris Saint-Germain learned of the accident involving its player Sergio Rico on Sunday and remains in constant contact with his loved ones," the team tweeted. "The entire Red and Blue community offers them its full support."

Rico officially joined PSG in 2020 following his loan to the club and previously played for Sevilla, Fulham and Mallorca.

Sevilla also offered support on Twitter for their former player.

This comes after PSG clinched a record 11th Ligue 1 championship with Saturday's 1-1 draw at Strasbourg. Lionel Messi scored the goal for the champions.

Rico is a backup goalkeeper for PSG, but he made eight starts for the club in 2020-21.