Jaylen Brown Says Celtics Have 'Been to Hell and Back' After Forcing Game 7 vs. Heat

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Celtics have almost completed the impossible.

Following Derrick White's game-winning put back at the buzzer in Game 6 on Saturday night at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Boston has won three games in a row to tie the Eastern Conference Finals up at 3-3 and force a Game 7 back at TD Garden on Monday night.

It has become just the fourth team in NBA history to force a seventh game after falling into a 3-0 hole.

Another one of the heroes from the night, Jaylen Brown, feels like everything that they've been through in this series will only make the group stronger for whatever challenges lie ahead.

"We feel like we've been to hell and back," Brown said postgame.

Brown finished with 26 points to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win as he and fellow superstar Jayson Tatum combined for 57 points.

Boston looked to have yet another late-game collapsed as Jimmy Butler knocked down three consecutive free throws to give the Heat a one point lead with three seconds remaining.

But the Celtics pulled off a miracle and are now on the verge of making history as they could be the first team to win a series after being down 3-0. It's been an incredible turn of events over the last few days.

They've already had a Game 7 on their floor earlier in the postseason against the Philadelphia 76ers, a game they won in blowout fashion.

Game 7 is set for Monday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.