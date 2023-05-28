X

    Jaylen Brown Says Celtics Have 'Been to Hell and Back' After Forcing Game 7 vs. Heat

    Francisco RosaMay 28, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Derrick White #9 and Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics react after defeating the Miami Heat 104-103 in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals at Kaseya Center on May 27, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    The Celtics have almost completed the impossible.

    Following Derrick White's game-winning put back at the buzzer in Game 6 on Saturday night at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Boston has won three games in a row to tie the Eastern Conference Finals up at 3-3 and force a Game 7 back at TD Garden on Monday night.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jaylen Brown was stunned 😅 <a href="https://t.co/3Tyx1Nql7U">pic.twitter.com/3Tyx1Nql7U</a>

    It has become just the fourth team in NBA history to force a seventh game after falling into a 3-0 hole.

    Another one of the heroes from the night, Jaylen Brown, feels like everything that they've been through in this series will only make the group stronger for whatever challenges lie ahead.

    "We feel like we've been to hell and back," Brown said postgame.

    Brown finished with 26 points to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win as he and fellow superstar Jayson Tatum combined for 57 points.

    Boston looked to have yet another late-game collapsed as Jimmy Butler knocked down three consecutive free throws to give the Heat a one point lead with three seconds remaining.

    Jaylen Brown Says Celtics Have 'Been to Hell and Back' After Forcing Game 7 vs. Heat
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    But the Celtics pulled off a miracle and are now on the verge of making history as they could be the first team to win a series after being down 3-0. It's been an incredible turn of events over the last few days.

    They've already had a Game 7 on their floor earlier in the postseason against the Philadelphia 76ers, a game they won in blowout fashion.

    Game 7 is set for Monday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.