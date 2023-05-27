Video: Blazers' Damian Lillard Jokes About 'Going to the Lakers' on IG Live

AP Photo/Jeff Swinger

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard joked about heading to the Los Angeles Lakers this summer during an Instagram Live session on Saturday:

"Where you going this summer? They want me to be like, 'I'm going to the Lakers,'" Lillard joked when speaking with someone off-screen. "I'm going to the Lakers, man. I'm going to the Lakers."

Lillard has played all 11 of his NBA seasons with the Blazers, who selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 draft.

It ultimately doesn't appear as if he's going anywhere, and this bar served as more evidence of that notion.

Lillard and the Lakers have been connected in the past, to the point where L.A. stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis even tried to convince the point guard to join forces with them in 2021, per Logan Murdock of The Ringer. Lillard considered the offer before ultimately deciding to stay in Portland.

In theory, there could be an opening for Lillard to head elsewhere. The Blazers have posted back-to-back losing seasons despite Lillard averaging 32.2 points per game over 58 contests this past year.

Portland does have the No. 3 spot in this year's draft and didn't exactly bottom out last year at 33-49, but there's questions as to how Portland can become perennial playoff contenders again.

The seven-time All-NBA player is also a free agent in 2025, and it's possible that he won't be a Blazer for life. He spoke about some uncertainty on the Dan Patrick Show.

"I just have a way that I want to get things done for myself," Lillard said (7:26 mark). "That doesn't mean that things can never change. ...I just have my stance on what I want to see happen, but in this business, you just never know."

Lillard is ultimately one of the most loyal players in the NBA, where playing for a team past a decade is an extreme rarity. He's still a dominant force who can help any organization, although the Blazers clearly need him to have any chance of improving in the near future.

We'll see how the offseason develops soon as the June 22 draft approaches and free agency arrives soon afterward. For now, Lillard remains a Blazer.