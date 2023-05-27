Seth Rollins and Real Winners and Losers From WWE Night of Champions 2023 Match Card

Seth Rollins and Real Winners and Losers From WWE Night of Champions 2023 Match CardMay 27, 2023
WWE knows how to deliver big matches, and on a night where the company promised a Triple Main Event, the show gave far more than that.
WWE Night of Champions 2023 presented a series of great matches across the card. The opener of Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. AJ Styles delivered on its promise of a workhorse showcase.
Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus and Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali did more than anyone could have expected while including surprises such as the interference of Zoey Stark.
Bianca Belair vs. Asuka was not at the same level as WrestleMania 39, but it was a solid match. It did unfortunately end the reign of The EST with a deflated crowd response.
Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar told a unique story at WWE Night of Champions as The American Nightmare used his own broken-arm cast as an advantage. He could not overcome The Beast Incarnate, setting the stage for an interesting rubber match.
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens rode a wave of emotion from the crowd in the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. They were never intimidated by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa and pulled off a huge win, assisted by The Usos.
This show mostly delivered winners, but there were also those that walked out as unfortunate losers from WWE Night of Champions as well.
Winner: Seth "Freakin" Rollins
While Roman Reigns' 1,000 day reign as WWE undisputed universal champion is impressive, it has left WWE lacking at times. Certain stars had to step up without enough recognition. Seth "Freakin" Rollins may have been the number one in that time.
The Messiah carried Monday Night Raw over the past year with and without gold. However, he never quite got the recognition he deserved for that work.
That changed at WWE Night of Champion as he became the red brand's new world champion. While the title may still be lesser to Reigns' championship at this time, Rollins is someone who can raise that stake quickly.
This title reign could even lead to The Messiah challenging and dethroning The Tribal Chief down the line.
What matters at the moment is that the right man stands at the top of WWE Raw as the champion. He has now earned the title of true workhorse of the business.
Winner: Zoey Stark
No matter whether Becky Lynch or Trish Stratus won at WWE Night of Champions, it would not change their direction for the future. They are set as top names forever in the women's division.
However, one woman established herself at WWE Night of Champions. Zoey Stark is a talented wrestler that recently got the NXT call-up.
On her own, it would have taken a while for Stark to rise up the ranks. However, pairing her with Stratusfaction is a guaranteed set-up for success.
Stark can be the young enforcer for the WWE Hall of Famer. She will learn from one of the all-time greats and rise in standing by association.
By the time Stratus decides to step away, Stark could be the natural successor for a pioneer of women's wrestling.
Winner: Mustafa Ali
Mustafa Ali has been lost on WWE television over the past few years. Bad luck and booking has kept him down from losing the biggest opportunity of his career due to an unfortunate injury to working with RETRIBUTION after the group had already lost all steam.
In 2022, he could barely find a spot on the card. That continued into 2023, but Ali has started to pick up some momentum. He won matches all the way to WWE Night of Champions.
He still walked into his match with Gunther as a true underdog. No one gave him a chance. With the crowd in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia fully behind the challenger, Ali proved himself in so many ways.
He delivered one of the best matches of his career, selling the crowd on every near-fall. When he connected on the 450 splash, he genuinely looked poised to win.
If Gunther was not poised to rewrite the record books with his WWE Intercontinental Championship reign, Positiv-Ali may have done it.
It is still hard to trust WWE to keep pushing the challenger, but he made the most of the biggest spotlight he has received in years. He looked like a star and can remain one long term.
Loser: Bianca Belair
The longest reign of the modern era for any women's champion ended at WWE Night of Champions. Asuka stole the win in her second outing against Bianca Belair.
The Empress of Tomorrow has needed a fresh run as champion. It is a shame though that The EST's reign could not end on a higher note.
The crowd was disinterested in Belair as the presumed dominant babyface, following the trend from WWE Backlash where IYO SKY was cheered over The EST.
This result would have made sense at WWE WrestleMania 39, but for the sake of statistics, WWE waited until WWE Night of Champions. This deflated the moment and the work of Belair as champion.
It will take months, perhaps this entire remaining year, for WWE to build back the aura and fan's investment in Belair. It may even take a heel turn from The EST.
Loser: Natalya
Natalya did not walk into her match with Rhea Ripley as a strong challenger, but few expected a one-minute squash at a premium live event.
This may have been the right decision for The Eradicator, but it also solidified the status of The Queen of Harts as an enhancement veteran long term.
It is hard to imagine Natalya ever winning another women's championship after this disastrous loss.
The future is bright for Ripley, but Natalya may have seen her last premium live event singles match. Eventually, everyone has to step back. Perhaps The Queen of Harts is ready.
Winners: Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes
WWE chose a unique path to sell the rematch of Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate supposedly broke the arm of The American Nightmare on Monday Night Raw.
This pushed Rhodes to fight from underneath in his match against The Beast Incarnate. He used his own cast as a weapon to stay in the fight long enough to tell a complete story.
This was the rare Lesnar match in the modern era that truly worked. Both men were ready to tell this story as silly as it got in moments.
By selling this match this way, Rhodes was heavily protected while Lesnar got his win back. This sets up the final battle for WWE SummerSlam where either man could emerge victorious.
In the meantime, Rhodes can begin a dramatic comeback from his injury. Lesnar can take his usual time off while looking large over The American Nightmare.
Winner: Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens did it. Finally, The Tribal Chief took a loss. His WWE Undisputed Universal Championship was not on the line. Reigns may not have taken the pinfall, but it was an important milestone in the story.
While KO was heavily involved in this match, he was overshadowed by the overwhelming support of the Jeddah crowd for Zayn.
The main event match was so focused on the WWE undisputed tag team champion that it was easy at times to even forget Roman Reigns was involved. Of course, the crowd lit up even more when Zayn got his hands on The Tribal Chief.
This was a match built on the emotion of the crowd. Nothing was on the same level at WWE Night of Champions. The Bloodline angle was once again as hot as it has ever been.
On this night, the biggest babyface in WWE was at his absolute hottest. WWE could have hot-shot the world title to Zayn this night without any questions asked.
If WWE does run Reigns vs. Zayn again in 2023, the next show in the Jeddah Superdome may need to be the place for it.
First though, The Tribal Chief must deal with the dissension of The Usos as The Bloodline begins to crumble.