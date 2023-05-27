Seth Rollins and Real Winners and Losers From WWE Night of Champions 2023 Match Card

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com.

WWE knows how to deliver big matches, and on a night where the company promised a Triple Main Event, the show gave far more than that.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 presented a series of great matches across the card. The opener of Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. AJ Styles delivered on its promise of a workhorse showcase.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus and Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali did more than anyone could have expected while including surprises such as the interference of Zoey Stark.



Bianca Belair vs. Asuka was not at the same level as WrestleMania 39, but it was a solid match. It did unfortunately end the reign of The EST with a deflated crowd response.



Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar told a unique story at WWE Night of Champions as The American Nightmare used his own broken-arm cast as an advantage. He could not overcome The Beast Incarnate, setting the stage for an interesting rubber match.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens rode a wave of emotion from the crowd in the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. They were never intimidated by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa and pulled off a huge win, assisted by The Usos.



This show mostly delivered winners, but there were also those that walked out as unfortunate losers from WWE Night of Champions as well.

