Ty Dellandrea's Heroics Amaze NHL Fans as Stars Extend Series vs. Golden Knights

After being on the verge of flatlining, the Dallas Stars' heartbeat grew a little bit stronger Saturday night.

The Stars got a heroic effort out of an unexpected place in the form of winger Ty Dellandrea, who came up with two huge goals in the third period to help lead Dallas to a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

After going down 3-0 to start the series, it has now brought two games back and has struck some fear into the hearts of Vegas as they try to avoid being the first team in history to blow that type of series lead.

The Golden Knights struck first in each of the first two periods but each time the Stars were up to it with a response, setting the stage for a masterful third period by Dellandrea, who had just one postseason goal going into this game.

The Stars were also able to overcome a pretty strong performance by Vegas' goalie Adin Hill, who came up with 30 saves on the night.

It was always going to be a tall task for Dallas to go get a win on the road and they came through big time. It is now on the way to potentially make history in the postseason.

In a development that probably no one saw coming, Dallas will now have an opportunity to force a Game 7 on on their home ice in Game 6 and will need something big out of star Tyler Seguin, who has struggled much of this series.

While the pressure will still be on the Stars, as they are on the brink of elimination, Vegas has to be feeling the heat now too, as it is flirting with the wrong side of history.

Game 6 is set for Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.