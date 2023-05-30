Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler Win WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on Raw

Set Number: X162079 TK1

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated the tandems of Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi, Bayley and Iyo Sky, and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville in a Fatal 4-Way tag team match to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on Monday night's episode of Raw.

The belts were vacated last week after Liv Morgan suffered an injury while she and Rodriguez were defending them against Bayley and Dakota Kai on an episode of SmackDown.

Rodriguez and Morgan had been champions for over a month, but with the latter on the shelf and unable to compete, the decision was made to strip them of the titles.

Before the belts were officially vacated, Rousey and Baszler made their return to WWE programming after missing about a month. They targeted Rodriguez, telling her they would make her life miserable until she agreed to put the titles on the line.

Once the championships were relinquished, a Fatal 4-Way tag match was announced for Raw, and the team of Rousey and Baszler was, unsurprisingly, included as part of the field.

Rousey and Baszler, who are close friends dating back to their time together in the UFC, began teaming up in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 39, and they were included in a women's showcase match at the event.

While Rousey and Baszler won that contest when The Baddest Woman on the Planet locked one of their opponents in an armbar, that was her only real involvement in the match due to injury.

It seemed likely that the plan coming out of WrestleMania was for Rousey and Baszler to win the tag titles, but with the former unable to compete, Rodriguez and Morgan beat Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus for the gold when Stratus stepped in for the injured Lita.

Aside from Rousey and Baszler, plus Rodriguez with new partner Shotzi, the other two teams in Monday's match had been in pursuit of the title as well.

Damage CTRL twice held the women's tag straps with Sky and Kai, but on the heels of Kai suffering an injury, Bayley and Sky tried to bring the title back to the stable.

Green and Deville have also attempted every angle to win the belts, even going so far as to petition WWE official Adam Pearce for another shot due to their belief that they were wronged.

Ultimately, Rousey and Baszler prevailed as expected, perhaps paving the way for a never-before-seen run of dominance over the women's tag team division.

