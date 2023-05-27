NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 5

NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 5May 27, 2023
The NHL Western Conference Finals could be wrapped on Saturday night, when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars with a chance to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.
The Golden Knights lead 3-1 in the series, taking the first three games and preparing for a sweep before the Stars fought back on Thursday in one of their two home games.
Now, though, Dallas will have to keep that fighting spirit alive at Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, which will be rocking as the fans wait to see if their team will represent the West in the Cup Final.
After all, Vegas does love a winner.
Below you'll find everything you need to know to tune into Saturday's game as well as which storylines to watch when you do.
Stars at Golden Knights Game 5 schedule
Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights
Date: Saturday, May 27
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN+
Stars at Golden Knights Storylines
Whether you're a Stars or Golden Knights fan who has watched every period of this series or someone who's just casually following the NHL playoffs, there are plenty of juicy storylines for this potential elimination game.
With their season on the line in Game 4, the Stars had to win, and they rallied. Top-line winger Jason Robertson had two points (both from goals) in the 3-2 overtime win as well as 11 of the Stars' 42 shots on goal.
The Stars will need their top scorers in Robertson and Joe Pavelski, who hit the overtime game-winner, to keep up their never-say-die mentality if they're going to survive Game 5 in Vegas.
Meanwhile, everyone knows that goalie play is what really makes or breaks a Stanley Cup campaign, and Jake Oettinger showed up for the Stars in Game 4. He had a .949 save percentage—his best of this series so far—and a whopping 37 saves, also the most he's had in the Western Conference Final.
The 24-year-old goalie will have a tall task at hand to keep it going against Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, top-line winger Jonathan Marchessault and second-line winger Mark Stone.
All have 14-plus points in this postseason; Eichel has 17 with six goals and 11 assists, while Marchessault leads the team in scoring, with eight goals, including one in each of the last three games against Dallas. Marchessault, top-line winger Ivan Barbashev and third-line winger Nicolas Roy each have four points in this round.
Things have started to get chippy in this series to boot, but unfortunately for the Stars, they're the ones who have given Vegas more firepower as the Golden Knights return home. Moreover, they're without their captain for Game 5.
In Game 3, Jamie Benn received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking Stone, earning a two-game suspension which continues into Game 5. The Golden Knights scored on the ensuing penalty and went on to rout the Stars 4-0 in that game to go up 3-0 in the series.
Though the Stars were able to fight back in Game 4, being without their captain for a second game won't make winning in Vegas any easier.