NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 5

Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

Whether you're a Stars or Golden Knights fan who has watched every period of this series or someone who's just casually following the NHL playoffs, there are plenty of juicy storylines for this potential elimination game.

With their season on the line in Game 4, the Stars had to win, and they rallied. Top-line winger Jason Robertson had two points (both from goals) in the 3-2 overtime win as well as 11 of the Stars' 42 shots on goal.

The Stars will need their top scorers in Robertson and Joe Pavelski, who hit the overtime game-winner, to keep up their never-say-die mentality if they're going to survive Game 5 in Vegas.

Meanwhile, everyone knows that goalie play is what really makes or breaks a Stanley Cup campaign, and Jake Oettinger showed up for the Stars in Game 4. He had a .949 save percentage—his best of this series so far—and a whopping 37 saves, also the most he's had in the Western Conference Final.

The 24-year-old goalie will have a tall task at hand to keep it going against Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, top-line winger Jonathan Marchessault and second-line winger Mark Stone.

All have 14-plus points in this postseason; Eichel has 17 with six goals and 11 assists, while Marchessault leads the team in scoring, with eight goals, including one in each of the last three games against Dallas. Marchessault, top-line winger Ivan Barbashev and third-line winger Nicolas Roy each have four points in this round.

Things have started to get chippy in this series to boot, but unfortunately for the Stars, they're the ones who have given Vegas more firepower as the Golden Knights return home. Moreover, they're without their captain for Game 5.

In Game 3, Jamie Benn received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking Stone, earning a two-game suspension which continues into Game 5. The Golden Knights scored on the ensuing penalty and went on to rout the Stars 4-0 in that game to go up 3-0 in the series.

Though the Stars were able to fight back in Game 4, being without their captain for a second game won't make winning in Vegas any easier.