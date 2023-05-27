WWE Rumors: Liv Morgan Expected to Be Out Through SummerSlam 2023 After Injury

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

WWE's decision to vacate the WWE women's tag team titles in the wake of Liv Morgan's shoulder injury suggested a lengthy absence, but now it appears there's a timeline for how much time she will miss.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), people within WWE anticipate Morgan will "be sidelined through the summer" at least.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Upton) noted Morgan's injury "may require surgery" and could impact her role in an upcoming movie about wrestling legend Mildred Burke that is set to start filming in June.

This potentially means Morgan will miss at least the next two premium live events after Night of Champions. Money in the Bank is set for July 1, followed by SummerSlam on Aug. 5.

The injury occurred on the May 12 episode of Friday Night SmackDown when Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez successfully defended the tag titles against Bayley and Dakota Kai.

Meltzer reported earlier this week (h/t Upton) Kai was also injured in the match when she tore her ACL doing a spot when "she knew Morgan was hurt and was trying to protect" Liv.

Morgan and Rodriguez were put together as a duo for the women's fatal four way tag match at WrestleMania that was won by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

On the Raw after WrestleMania, Morgan and Rodriguez defeated Kai and Iyo Sky to become the No. 1 contenders. They beat Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus the following week to win the titles.

It was announced on the May 19 episode of Friday Night SmackDown that Morgan and Rodriguez were vacating the championships on account of the Queen of Extreme's injury.

The women's tag titles have been on quite a journey over the past year. Sasha Banks and Trinity were stripped of the belts after walking out of WWE in May 2022. They remained vacant for three months before Rodriguez and Aliyah won an eight-team tournament.

