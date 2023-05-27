WWE Night of Champions 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 0

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Night of Champions 2023. This year's show is taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, hence the early start time of 1 p.m. ET.

The main attraction at the pay-per-view was the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament to crown an inaugural holder of the newest title in the company.

We also saw Brock Lesnar taking on Cody Rhodes, while Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa challenged Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the undisputed tag team titles and Bianca Belair defended the Raw Women's Championship against Asuka, and much more.

Let's take a look at what went down Saturday at Night of Champions.