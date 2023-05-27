Steelers' Kenny Pickett Has Car Stolen During Radio Interview; Recovered by Police

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had his car stolen Wednesday while taking part in a radio interview at a dealership, according Pittsburgh's Action News 4. The car, a 2023 Genesis SUV, has since been recovered as well as the Steelers' playbook that was inside it.

Pickett was conducting an interview with 97.3 The Fan at a Chevrolet dealership in Monroeville, Pennsylvania—which is about 30 minutes outside of Pittsburgh—when the car was taken. Police were eventually able to make an arrest after running the plates of the suspect's personal vehicle, which the suspect left after stealing Pickett's car.

The Genesis was eventually found parked close to the suspect's house in Murrysville, Pennsylvania when the police were responding to a domestic incident at the address.

The dealership sent somebody down to retrieve it for Pickett.

"Oh, the car was just sitting there, and he (the suspect) took it," the dealership representative told police. "And the owner has a book in the back, just personal information. And come to find out, it's Kenny Pickett's car. It's the Steelers playbook on the backseat."

Christopher Carter, 60, has been charged with theft, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to records obtained by Action News 4.

Pickett is entering his second season in the NFL after going 2,404 yards and seven touchdowns with nine interceptions as a rookie and nearly led the Steelers to a playoff berth.