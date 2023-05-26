Bruce Brown Praises James Harden, Calls Him 'One of the Best Teammates I've Ever Had'

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets' short-lived experiment with James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving didn't end well, with all three eventually parting ways and getting traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, respectively.

But Bruce Brown said Harden was an excellent teammate, on and off the floor.

"When James was there, obviously it was more fun," he told The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (h/t ClutchPoints). "He did hold a lot of events for us. When he left, the locker room was kind of quiet. Nobody really did much together. ... James was a great teammate on and off the court. Definitely was one of the best teammates I've ever had. Especially having some good times out. He's a different breed."

While Brown didn't go into detail about the particular "events" Harden held, despite Dan Le Batard asking for more detail, he did say that he never went to a strip club with him and said he didn't know "where that persona comes from."

Well, it came from the rumors that he once spent over $1 million in a particular strip club—in a single night—and had his jersey retired at the establishment, among other stories.

Either way, Brown suggested that the Nets simply weren't the same from a team culture perspective after Harden was traded.