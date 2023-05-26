Nuggets' Michael Malone Was Stunned After Sweep of Lakers: 'Holy S--t, We Won'

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Throughout this entire postseason run, coach Michael Malone has had the utmost confidence in his Denver Nuggets squad, even in the face of plenty of naysayers in the basketball world.

And yet, even he didn't foresee the dominance that his team put on display during its sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. His team has now led Denver to its first trip to the NBA Finals.

While talking to the media Friday, Malone revealed that he was kind of shocked following the final possession of Game 4, which Denver won 113-111 at Crypto.com Arena to complete the sweep.

"All of us were somewhat stunned that when the buzzer went off there was no whistle," Malone said. "Holy s--t, we won."

Although each game of the series was pretty tightly contested, with the Nuggets never winning by more than 11 points, the No. 1 seed in the West rode the exceptional play from superstar Nikola Jokić and red-hot guard Jamal Murray.

Jokić averaged a triple-double for the series with 27.8 points per game to go along with 14.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists. Murray averaged 32.5, 6.3 and 5.3 against Los Angeles.

Malone and Denver have had the luxury of getting a few extra days of rest as they wait for the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics to wrap up with the Heat holding on to a 3-2 lead.

Regardless of who comes out of the East, the Nuggets are likely set to be the favorites to win the title thanks to their dominant run up to this point.

The Finals are set to begin on Thursday, June 1.