Report: NBA Competition Committee Eyeing 2nd Coaches Challenge If 1st Succeeds

The NBA could implement a new rule next season that awards coaches with a second challenge in a game if their first one is successful.

Per B/R's Chris Haynes, the league's competition committee is "in serious discussions" about changing the challenge rule starting with the 2023-24 season.

Haynes noted a test run of the two-challenge system could be used during Summer League play.

The NBA introduced the coach's challenge on a one-year trial basis during the 2019-20 season. It was adopted as a full-time rule by the board of governors in December 2020.

The current rule gives coaches the ability to trigger a replay review on certain plays during the course of a game. Teams are limited to one challenge, regardless of the outcome of the review.

Plays eligible for review include a called foul, out-of-bounds call, goaltending and basket interference.

Having a one-replay challenge system in place tends to make coaches very conservative with how they use it. A borderline call in the first quarter is unlikely to draw as much attention as one in the fourth quarter of a close game.

The potential rule change likely wouldn't have a dramatic impact on the number of challenges because coaches still need to be successful on the first attempt to get a second one.

Since there's no additional risk and a significant potential reward for teams, it makes sense for the competition committee to consider the change. It could also benefit the officials since an additional challenge would potentially correct a borderline call that went the wrong way.