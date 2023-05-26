NBA Draft 2023 Rumors: Zach Edey 'Comfortable' Returning to Purdue Before Deadline

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Purdue star Zach Edey hasn't shut the door on returning to school depending on where his stock sits ahead of the 2023 NBA draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Givony said at the 29:27 mark of the Woj Pod that Edey "is right now looking for assurances that he'll either be picked in the late first round or somewhere early enough in the second round where he'll get a guaranteed contract."

The 7'4" center is also "comfortable" rejoining the Boilermakers if he doesn't receive those pledges before the May 31 opt-out date.

