X

    NBA Draft 2023 Rumors: Zach Edey 'Comfortable' Returning to Purdue Before Deadline

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 26, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 17: Zach Edey speaks with the media during the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena on May 17, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Purdue star Zach Edey hasn't shut the door on returning to school depending on where his stock sits ahead of the 2023 NBA draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

    Givony said at the 29:27 mark of the Woj Pod that Edey "is right now looking for assurances that he'll either be picked in the late first round or somewhere early enough in the second round where he'll get a guaranteed contract."

    The 7'4" center is also "comfortable" rejoining the Boilermakers if he doesn't receive those pledges before the May 31 opt-out date.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    NBA Draft 2023 Rumors: Zach Edey 'Comfortable' Returning to Purdue Before Deadline
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon