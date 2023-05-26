Tyson Fury Says Jon Jones Fight Has to Be Boxing, Not MMA: 'I Stand Up and Punch'

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

If Tyson Fury were to agree to a fight with Jon Jones, it would be in the discipline he's comfortable with.

UFC president Dana White told BroBible (h/t MMA Fighting's Alexander K. Lee) he would be willing to make a match between Jones and the WBC heavyweight champion.

"If Tyson Fury really wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, I will make it happen," White said. "Here's my thing right now to Tyson Fury: Tyson, if you're serious, let me know. Tyson and I have a good relationship. I like Tyson Fury."

In a response on his Instagram Stories (h/t Lee), Fury wrote any fight would have to "be under boxing rules" because he doesn't "roll round on the floor! I stand up and punch" with an emoji of a boxing glove.

Fury and Jones have been engaged in a war of words recently that started with comments from UFC analyst Joe Rogan.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan said "no one thinks Tyson Fury could beat Jon Jones in a fight."

Once Fury caught win of Rogan's comments, he sounded off in an expletive-filled rant:

"I heard him say that Jon Jones could f--k me up if we were in the room together. I don't think so. Not a man born from a mother could f--k me up, in a room, on our own. Whatever happens in that room, I'd be walking out. Not a f--king problem."

Jones responded by challenging Fury to a fight, but he wanted it under MMA rules:

Fury has done some mixed martial arts training with Nick Diaz back when it seemed like there was some hope for a mixed-rules bout with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Now that Ngannou has left UFC and signed with Professional Fighters League in a deal that allows him to compete in a boxing match, there's at least the potential a long-awaited bout with Fury becomes a reality.

It would make no sense at all for Fury to do a straight MMA fight against Jones. It requires a completely different skill set that he, presumably, doesn't have. Jones ended a three-year hiatus and moved up to heavyweight for the first time in his career when he defeated Ciryl Gane via first-round submission to win the UFC title on March 4.

Fury is unbeaten with a 33-0-1 record in 34 career boxing matches. The Gypsy King most recently defeated Derek Chisora by TKO to retain the WBC heavyweight championship on Dec. 3.