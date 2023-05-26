X

    Joel Embiid Trade Rumors: 76ers Star 'Very Much Untouchable' amid Knicks Links

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 26, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 11: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers points against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have no plans to trade superstar center Joel Embiid on the heels of his MVP-winning season.

    According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Embiid is "very much untouchable," due in part to the fact that they "won't come close to getting equal value" for him in a potential deal.

    Pompey's report comes on the heels of Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reporting this month that Embiid is a "guy to watch" for the New York Knicks if the Sixers were to make him available.

