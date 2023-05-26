Joel Embiid Trade Rumors: 76ers Star 'Very Much Untouchable' amid Knicks Links

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have no plans to trade superstar center Joel Embiid on the heels of his MVP-winning season.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Embiid is "very much untouchable," due in part to the fact that they "won't come close to getting equal value" for him in a potential deal.

Pompey's report comes on the heels of Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reporting this month that Embiid is a "guy to watch" for the New York Knicks if the Sixers were to make him available.

