    Shannon Sharpe's L.A. Home Robbed, $1M Worth of Watches, Jewelry, Bags Stolen

    Adam WellsMay 26, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Shannon Sharpe attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
    Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

    Shannon Sharpe's home in Los Angeles was burglarized last week.

    According to TMZ Sports, police said the break-in occurred on the evening of May 19 and the thieves stole various items including watches, jewelry and designer bags worth around $1 million in total value.

    TMZ noted Sharpe was out to dinner with friends when the robbery occurred and called the police after returning home when he "noticed something was not right."

    Police said there were no obvious signs of forced entry and an investigation remains ongoing.

    According to TMZ, Sharpe has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator(s).

    Sharpe has worked in Los Angeles as a commentator on the FS1 daily sports talk show Undisputed with Skip Bayless since 2016.

    The 54-year-old had a 14-year NFL career that spanned from 1990 to 2003.

    He spent the first 12 seasons with the Denver Broncos before a two-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

