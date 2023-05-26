NHL Playoffs 2023: X-Factors for Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 5

0 of 2

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars stayed alive for at least two more days with their Game 4 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Dallas needs to pull off three more wins to reach the Stanley Cup Final, but its primary focus right now has to be sending the series back to Texas for Game 6.

The Stars are now 7-1 in Game 4 or later this postseason, but they were in much different situations in the opening two rounds compared to the Western Conference Final.

Vegas won the first two games of the series inside T-Mobile Arena, but both of those triumphs occurred in overtime.

The Golden Knights will point to winning those two home games, no matter how they happened, as the reason why they can finish off the series and lock in the Stanley Cup Final matchup with the Florida Panthers.

Dallas could draw belief from the two close losses in Games 1 and 2 to help it in Game 5, and it can also benefit from some qualities from the Game 4 win.

The Stars scored twice on the power play, which is a positive sign after only scoring once on the man advantage in Games 1-3.

The smallest of differences could be the Game 5 X-factor, and that could be one of the things that sways Saturday's matchup.