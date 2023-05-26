NHL Playoffs 2023: X-Factors for Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 5

NHL Playoffs 2023: X-Factors for Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 5May 26, 2023
The Dallas Stars stayed alive for at least two more days with their Game 4 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Dallas needs to pull off three more wins to reach the Stanley Cup Final, but its primary focus right now has to be sending the series back to Texas for Game 6.
The Stars are now 7-1 in Game 4 or later this postseason, but they were in much different situations in the opening two rounds compared to the Western Conference Final.
Vegas won the first two games of the series inside T-Mobile Arena, but both of those triumphs occurred in overtime.
The Golden Knights will point to winning those two home games, no matter how they happened, as the reason why they can finish off the series and lock in the Stanley Cup Final matchup with the Florida Panthers.
Dallas could draw belief from the two close losses in Games 1 and 2 to help it in Game 5, and it can also benefit from some qualities from the Game 4 win.
The Stars scored twice on the power play, which is a positive sign after only scoring once on the man advantage in Games 1-3.
The smallest of differences could be the Game 5 X-factor, and that could be one of the things that sways Saturday's matchup.
Dallas' Special Teams
Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson scored one goal each on the power play for Dallas in Game 4.
They were the second and third tallies netted with a man advantage in the series by the Stars.
The improved play in five-on-four situations could give Dallas the edge in Game 5.
Dallas has not had many opportunities to score on the man advantage since Vegas has only 20 penalty minutes in the series.
The Stars were able to convert both of their power-play chances into goals in Game 4. That efficiency has to carry over into Game 5.
Vegas should dictate the early stages of Saturday's contest, and it will try to get the home crowd to be even louder with an early goal.
The expected push into the attacking zone could leave the Knights susceptible to odd-man rushes, which could result in a mistake or two that lead to penalties.
Dallas also needs to be sharp on the penalty kill. The Stars have 23 more penalty minutes in the series, largely due to Jamie Benn's suspension-worthy cross-check in Game 3, but they have held Vegas to two power-play goals.
Vegas went 1-of-6 with the man advantage in Game 3 and 0-of-1 in Game 4.
If Dallas wins the full special teams battle, it will be in a terrific position to extend the series for two more days.
William Karlsson and Reilly Smith
A strong argument could be made that William Karlsson and Reilly Smith are Vegas' two most important players in Game 5.
Jack Eichel has been the Knights' best player throughout the postseason, but they have looked far better when their two second-line veterans are contributing at a high level.
Karlsson produced a pair of goals on home ice in Game 1. He is tied with Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas' team scoring lead in the series.
Smith was Vegas' most active player in front of net in the series opener, as he produced six shots on goal.
Karlsson and Smith can provide the Knights with some valuable depth beneath the Eichel-Marchessault line that Dallas may not be able to keep up with.
The Stars will be without Benn for one more game, and that will affect their scoring depth beneath the top line.
Vegas needs the Karlsson and Smith performances from Game 1 to show up again in Game 5 so that it can win the depth battle and pepper Jake Oettinger with shots on every shift.