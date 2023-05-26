Jaylen Brown on Celtics vs. Heat Game 6: 'Got to Be Ready to Take Their Punch'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Having fought their way back into the Eastern Conference Finals with back-to-back wins, the Boston Celtics are putting pressure on the Miami Heat going into Game 6 on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after Thursday's 110-97 victory, Jaylen Brown is prepared for a tough test knowing the Celtics have "got to be ready to take their punch at home."

"It's going to take everything," he added. "It's going to be a dogfight. I imagine those guys will play better than they played tonight, and they're going to come out aggressive."

In keeping with many things about this Celtics' postseason run, the turnaround in this series has been very dramatic. There have been ongoing questions about the long-term fit between Brown and Jayson Tatum. After losing the first three games, there were rumors head coach Joe Mazzulla's job was in danger.

Brown had his best game of the series on Thursday night. The two-time All-Star scored 21 points on 9-of-18 shooting and had three steals in 37 minutes.

Now that the Celtics have started making shots, the vibe has shifted to asking if they can become the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 deficit and win a playoff series.

Boston is 34-of-84 from three-point range in the past two games after going 31-of-106 combined from behind the arc in the first three games.

On the other side, the Heat have gone cold for the first time this postseason. They were held under 100 points in Games 3 and 4. They only failed to reach the century mark in scoring once in their first 14 playoff games.

Despite this recent rough stretch, Jimmy Butler is not losing faith his team will turn it around. He said afterward "the last two games are not who we are" and they lost their way because they stopped playing defense when their shots weren't falling.

The ball is still in Miami's court to reach the NBA Finals with a 3-2 series advantage going back home for Game 6, but the pressure is mounting on this team to close it out after looking to be in complete control just four days ago.