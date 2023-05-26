WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights from May 26

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights from May 26May 26, 2023
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will seek to add more gold to his increasingly impressive resume when he partners with Solo Sikoa to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Saturday afternoon at Night of Champions but Friday, The Tribal Chief joined The KO Show in the headlining segment of SmackDown.
What did The Head of the Table have to say when he shared the squared circle with his sworn enemies?
Find out with this recap of the May 26 Fox broadcast, including live grades and analysis of each segment.
Match Card
- The Bloodline on The KO Show
- United States Championship Match: Sheamus vs. Austin Theory (c)
- AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross
- Rick Boogs vs. LA Knight
- Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley and Iyo Sky)
- Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante Thee Adonis
- Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair promo
Scheduled for Friday's go-home episode of SmackDown are:
United States Championship Match: Sheamus vs. Austin Theory
- Theory sent Sheamus into the steel post, then dropped him on the ring apron to seize control of the match entering the break.
- Butch and Holland prevented the champion from utilizing a steel chair, the momentary distraction allowing Sheamus to grab hold of his opponent and deliver 25 Beats of the Bodhran.
- Pretty Deadly got involved, providing a distraction of their own, and allowing Theory to roll Sheamus up for the win and successful title defense.
- Backstage, Jimmy Uso stood up to Roman Reigns, only to be talked down by his brother, Jey. Reigns taunted Jimmy, reminding him of what happened between them when they were kids. This was excellent and continued to tease The Usos' divorce from The Bloodline.
The opening contest of Friday's show deserved a better finish than the interference-heavy one that it got, which saw Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson and Elton Prince sticking their noses in the business of The Brawling Brutes, their attack on Butch and Ridge Holland providing a distraction that allowed Austin Theory to roll up Sheamus and retain the United States Championship.
At least it made sense, though, building on the foundation of a feud that was laid a week ago when the British baddies stole a victory over their fight-loving rivals.
The match between Theory and Sheamus was a damn good one, a hard-hitting match that would have fit right in on Saturday's Night of Champions premium live event. The chemistry was there, Theory proved he could hang with The Celtic Warrior and the crowd was into it despite it being the opening match of a second SmackDown taping.
There is more meat on that proverbial bone, a potential rematch more than welcome at some point in the near future.
Result
Theory defeated Sheamus to retain
Grade
B
Top Moments