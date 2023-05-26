WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights from May 26

2 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

The opening contest of Friday's show deserved a better finish than the interference-heavy one that it got, which saw Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson and Elton Prince sticking their noses in the business of The Brawling Brutes, their attack on Butch and Ridge Holland providing a distraction that allowed Austin Theory to roll up Sheamus and retain the United States Championship.

At least it made sense, though, building on the foundation of a feud that was laid a week ago when the British baddies stole a victory over their fight-loving rivals.

The match between Theory and Sheamus was a damn good one, a hard-hitting match that would have fit right in on Saturday's Night of Champions premium live event. The chemistry was there, Theory proved he could hang with The Celtic Warrior and the crowd was into it despite it being the opening match of a second SmackDown taping.

There is more meat on that proverbial bone, a potential rematch more than welcome at some point in the near future.

Result

Theory defeated Sheamus to retain

Grade

B

