Malcolm Brogdon Exits Celtics vs. Heat Game 5 With Forearm Injury

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Malcolm Brogdon left Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals and was listed as doubtful to return due to "right forearm soreness," the Boston Celtics announced Thursday.

On Wednesday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported that Brogdon has been dealing with a "partial tear in the tendon coming out of his right elbow that leads into his forearm" suffered during Game 1 of the series against the Miami Heat.

