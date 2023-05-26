X

    Malcolm Brogdon Exits Celtics vs. Heat Game 5 With Forearm Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 26, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - MAY 21: Malcolm Brogdon #13 of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball during Round 3 Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat on May 21, 2023 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
    Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

    Malcolm Brogdon left Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals and was listed as doubtful to return due to "right forearm soreness," the Boston Celtics announced Thursday.

    On Wednesday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported that Brogdon has been dealing with a "partial tear in the tendon coming out of his right elbow that leads into his forearm" suffered during Game 1 of the series against the Miami Heat.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

