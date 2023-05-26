Jayson Tatum, Celtics Give Fans Hope of Series Comeback with Game 5 Win vs. Heat

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are halfway to becoming the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series.

Boston defeated the Miami Heat 110-97 in Thursday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden and now trails 3-2 in the series. Extending the series with a road win in Game 6 may be more difficult, but the Celtics got off to a fast start and left little doubt in Thursday's battle.

Jayson Tatum (21 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds) and Jaylen Brown (21 points and three steals) played well as the headliners, but they were joined by Marcus Smart (23 points, five steals and four three-pointers) and Derrick White (24 points and six three-pointers) in a complete performance for the victors.

The overall showing had social media buzzing about a potential historic comeback:

Tatum set the tone out of the gates as the Celtics quickly jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter. He unleashed multiple monster dunks, whipped passes to open shooters in the corner and even picked up a technical foul as he dialed in as the home team's emotional leader.

Yet the dominance was far from a one-man show.

White and Smart caught fire from deep, and Brown assumed the scoring role in the second quarter. Brown hit multiple threes, created opportunities in transition and even looked to post up smaller defenders.

Frankly, there was very little Boston didn't do in the commanding victory. The defense swarmed Miami's ball-handlers while creating 16 turnovers, the ball continued to move in a balanced offensive attack and everyone fed off the emotion of the crowd. There wasn't a single moment when it realistically seemed like the Heat were going to win.

Now all the pressure is on Miami when it returns home for Saturday's Game 6.

If Boston plays like it did the past two games and extends its winning streak to three, it is difficult to imagine it losing on its home court in the decisive Game 7. That makes Saturday's game essentially a must-win for Jimmy Butler and Co.