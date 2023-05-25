Orange Cassidy talks AEW Double or Nothing, International Title Run and More in AMA

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

AEW International Championship title holder Orange Cassidy will have his belt on the line in a 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale set to take place on Sunday from T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The inaugural champion faces a tough road to keep the belt due to some fierce and talented competitors taking part, including Keith Lee, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage and Jay White, among others.

Ahead of that match, Orange Cassidy sat down with Bleacher Report for an AMA session discussing the bout as well as other topics, such as his match preparations, how the wrestling scene has changed over the years and his go-to McDonald's order.

The following is the transcript from the AMA session.

@BR_Wrestling What are you looking forward to most for your upcoming Blackjack Battle Royale match at Double or Nothing?

Looking forward to being in the ring with other people and watching other people punch each other besides me. A lot of big guys in there.

@Ladiinellz Who do you want to face next after you retain your title?

I hope no one. I'm very, very tired and I really want no one else to challenge me but I know it's gonna happen. I don't know what target I have on my back but everyone wants to come after me.

@BR_Wrestling What do you want to be remembered for during your International title run?

I don't really know. It was about beating Pac for me. When I finally was able to, I was awarded the championship for that. I didn't know what the title meant or who it was for. I think now I just wanted to make it something people have to talk about.

@Envymegaming If there was another title you could set your sights on, what would it be?

If my friends needed a third to go after the trios titles, I would definitely do that with them, but the only thing I care about is the title I keep in my backpack and I carry with me everywhere so I don't feel like I have to go after anything else. I want people to come after my title.

@Truth_HurtsBaby Who was your favorite wrestler growing up and why?

I never really had one. I really just wanted to be my own person.

@Hsho07 What is the biggest inspiration for your character?

It's me. I live like it. In life, people give you advice that worked for them or advice that wouldn't apply to you and it wasn't working so I decided I would do what I want and it worked so go figure.

@Trevor10 What do you think of the wrestling scene these days compared to when you first started out?

Yeah. When I got thrust into this, it felt like a weird fraternity where you had to do certain things and fit into certain molds. Now, it's so much more inclusive and diverse and it feels better.

@No_Good_names What is it like for you when you're backstage and watching the show from the locker room? Is there anything specific you find yourself doing?

I always find where everyone is watching the show and I'll typically go there. I watch as much as I can because we try to support each other.

@SMXC Do you do anything special to prep for matches?

I kind of just lay around and wait for my time to go.

@Youngwasasa Which of the four pillars do you think is the best wrestler?

I think they're all their own people but if I had to pick one I would probably say Darby and Jack are probably on the same level.

@BrandonCrown90 Do you think you would have been as successful during The Attitude Era?

I don't know because nobody knew what actually worked.

@BR_Wrestling What's your McDonald's order?

I always get a Big Mac meal and an orange Hi-C.

@Shimonah Name your all-time top 5 women's wrestlers?

Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, Kylie Rae, Willow

@just_in_time Who's someone on the AEW roster you want to see pushed more?

I think there is a class of guys people don't talk about like a Daniel Garcia, Lee Moriarty and Wheeler Yuta, but I don't think anybody should get pushed. You should find your way and create your opportunity for yourself.