Joe Pavelski Thrills Fans with OT Winner to Power Stars Past Golden Knights

Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

The Stars have some life.

After falling behind twice in the first two periods, Dallas avoided a sweep against the Vegas Golden Knights on its home ice thanks to an overtime winner from Joe Pavelski.

When Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault scored midway through the second period to give his team a 2-1 advantage, it looked like the Golden Knights had punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final and followed up the Florida Panthers with a sweep.

But Dallas was unwilling to lay down as Jason Robertson found an equalizer in the closing minutes of the period to knot things back up.

And thanks to some excellent goalkeeping from both sides in the third, neither team was able to get a winner in regulation.

Just over three minutes into overtime, Dallas played the power play to perfection, and Pavelski took full advantage, sinking one of the biggest goals of his career.

And NHL Twitter was loving every second of it.

Pavelski saved the Stars for a night, but there's still an immense mountain to climb as they are down 3-1 in the series. They are looking to become the fifth team in NHL history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit.

The last team to do it was the Los Angeles Kings nine years ago against the San Jose Sharks.

There may be no tougher task than the next one, going back to T-Mobile Arena and having to beat the Golden Knights on their home ice.

Game 5 is set for Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.