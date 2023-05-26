X

    Joe Pavelski Thrills Fans with OT Winner to Power Stars Past Golden Knights

    Francisco RosaMay 26, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - MAY 23: Joe Pavelski #16 of the Dallas Stars skates against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Three of the Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center on May 23, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

    The Stars have some life.

    After falling behind twice in the first two periods, Dallas avoided a sweep against the Vegas Golden Knights on its home ice thanks to an overtime winner from Joe Pavelski.

    When Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault scored midway through the second period to give his team a 2-1 advantage, it looked like the Golden Knights had punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final and followed up the Florida Panthers with a sweep.

    But Dallas was unwilling to lay down as Jason Robertson found an equalizer in the closing minutes of the period to knot things back up.

    And thanks to some excellent goalkeeping from both sides in the third, neither team was able to get a winner in regulation.

    Just over three minutes into overtime, Dallas played the power play to perfection, and Pavelski took full advantage, sinking one of the biggest goals of his career.

    And NHL Twitter was loving every second of it.

    Joe Pavelski Thrills Fans with OT Winner to Power Stars Past Golden Knights
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    STARS SURVIVE 😱<br><br>JOE PAVELSKI WINS IT IN OT <a href="https://t.co/qlkkbAKrC1">pic.twitter.com/qlkkbAKrC1</a>

    Julie Stewart-Binks @JSB_TV

    JOE PAVELSKI!! Stars live to see another day ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Hill lost his stick and never got it back. Tough on the kill. No sweeps here. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TexasHockey?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TexasHockey</a>

    Charean Williams @NFLCharean

    Well, that was fun. Finally. <a href="https://t.co/9xob4l1gco">https://t.co/9xob4l1gco</a>

    Shayna @hayyyshayyy

    Pavelski extends the series. That power play was such an opportunity, and finally Dallas rises to it

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    Teams in green tonight in the conference finals? <a href="https://t.co/ODeMDQGHVD">pic.twitter.com/ODeMDQGHVD</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Joe Pavelski becomes the 1st Stars skater to score an OT goal at home when facing elimination since Jamie Langenbrunner in Game 5 of the 1998 Conference Final against the Red Wings. <a href="https://t.co/yWCU6fXk8F">pic.twitter.com/yWCU6fXk8F</a>

    Austin MacDonald @AustinMacD97

    Joe Pavelski appreciation tweet 🫡<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TexasHockey?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TexasHockey</a> <a href="https://t.co/ifmTH4xhFn">pic.twitter.com/ifmTH4xhFn</a>

    Brooke Manning-Alarcon @AlarconBrooke

    Thank the universe for Joe Pavelski <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DallasStars?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DallasStars</a>

    StatsCentre @StatsCentre

    Most goals in a playoff year by a player 38 or older:<br>9- Joe Pavelski (2023- despite missing 5 of his <a href="https://twitter.com/DallasStars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DallasStars</a> 17 games)<br>8- Johnny Bucyk (BOS, 1974 at ages 38-39)<br>8-Martin St. Louis (NYR, 2014)<br>7- Jean Ratelle (BOS, 1979)<br>7- Mark Recchi (CAR, 2006)<br>7- Bill Guerin (PIT, 2009) <a href="https://t.co/qhzL0DBwrB">pic.twitter.com/qhzL0DBwrB</a>

    Cutter Whitley @imcutterbutter

    I will never forget what Joe Pavelski has done as a Dallas Star. I'm an incredibly new fan and I am cherishing every moment he wears Victory Green. That OT goal was electric and I will never forget it.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TexasHockey?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TexasHockey</a> <a href="https://t.co/fctL2igjZL">pic.twitter.com/fctL2igjZL</a>

    bri ellis national potw fan page @emilyellis77

    joe pavelski <a href="https://t.co/GgLg3tur4k">pic.twitter.com/GgLg3tur4k</a>

    Pavelski saved the Stars for a night, but there's still an immense mountain to climb as they are down 3-1 in the series. They are looking to become the fifth team in NHL history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit.

    The last team to do it was the Los Angeles Kings nine years ago against the San Jose Sharks.

    There may be no tougher task than the next one, going back to T-Mobile Arena and having to beat the Golden Knights on their home ice.

    Game 5 is set for Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.