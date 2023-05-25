Bronny James Commitment Could Result in USC Adding VIP Entrance, Enhanced Security

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

USC men's basketball will enter a new era of scrutiny and national attention when Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, plays for the program in the 2023-24 season.

And the school is already making preparations.

"This year, to contend with the star power, the school could create a separate entrance for celebrities and other VIPs who want to watch Bronny and USC men's basketball," Myron Medcalf of ESPN reported Thursday. "It also plans to adjust security measures for players as general attendance increases."

Even without his famous father, Bronny James would be an attraction. He's considered a 5-star recruit by 247Sports' composite rankings and is the No. 21 player in the Class of 2023, the No. 5 combo guard and the No. 4 player from the state of California.

James is a potential NBA lottery pick in 2024 and will pair with top overall prospect Isaiah Collier and 4-star recruit Arrinten Page to give the Trojans an incredibly intriguing freshman class.

Even in Los Angeles, they'll be one of the hottest tickets in town.