Davante Adams Reaffirms Commitment to Raiders, Jimmy Garoppolo: 'I Love Being Here'

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Davante Adams linked up with his college quarterback in Derek Carr when he was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2022 season.

But when Carr was released this offseason and signed with the New Orleans Saints, there was some uncertainty surrounding Adams' status in Las Vegas, especially after he made comments about disagreeing with the franchise's vision for the offense in an interview with The Ringer's Mirin Fader.

"[The front office] think this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent," Adams said. "We don't see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now."

Those comments drew speculation that Adams wasn't pleased with the franchise's signing of Jimmy Garoppolo as Carr's replacement. However, the star wideout reaffirmed his commitment to the Raiders on Thursday while also discussing his relationship with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Adams had a solid first season with the Raiders in 2022 despite the team's 6-11 finish. He caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

The 30-year-old will be aiming to replicate that success this year with Garoppolo under center as the Raiders look to get back into the playoffs.