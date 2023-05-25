Joel Embiid Rumors: 'No Way' 76ers Star Gets Traded to Knicks, NBA Exec Says

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Joel Embiid being traded to the New York Knicks this summer should be viewed as nothing more than a pipe dream.

While the Knicks have been reportedly eyeing the reigning NBA MVP following the Philadelphia 76ers' loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, one NBA executive told Heavy's Sean Deveney that New York dealing for Embiid is a fantasy.

"It is a nice story, Embiid to the Knicks," the executive said. "But there's no way it happens."

The executive added:

"I'd say that is a pipe dream, but I am not sure what pipe that would come out of. The Knicks have picks, that is their asset. Philly is not looking to give up the MVP of the league for draft picks. That's not their mode right now. They're not desperate. Think again."

Following three straight losses in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the 76ers need to make more changes this summer even after parting ways with head coach Doc Rivers.

Star point guard James Harden has been generating the most buzz this offseason. He plans to opt out of his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 campaign to become an unrestricted free agent, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

Harden has been heavily linked to a possible return to the Houston Rockets, and ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Wednesday's Pardon The Interruption that the Sixers "have not shown an appetite to pay Harden the max," hence the countless rumors linking him to an exit from Philadelphia.

If Harden leaves, the 76ers will be left with Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris as their core. That doesn't seem like a top-tier championship contender, although trading Embiid at this point feels unrealistic for Philadelphia.

Embiid just won his first MVP award and is coming off the best year of his career in 2022-23. He averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks in 66 games while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and 33.0 percent from deep.

Philadelphia should be looking to build around Embiid instead of trading him away and hoping for the best. And while the Knicks do have a slew of draft picks to offer the 76ers for the star big man, one NBA general manager believes that wouldn't be enough.

The GM told Deveney:

"The Knicks want to add, they want a star, but they're not going to be unrealistic. Embiid is unrealistic for them. They could give up, what, R.J. Barrett and Mitchell Robinson and maybe Julius Randle? Philly won't do that, not this year or next year.

"Daryl Morey wants star players, that has always been his M.O. Give him a couple of stars at the top of the roster and he is one of the best at finding ways to fill out the rest of the roster—guys like Carl Landry and Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell. He is not going to trade Embiid for parts or for upside. He can find those on his own. Forget it. The Sixers probably won't trade Joel Embiid as long as Daryl Morey is there."

The Knicks have been searching for another star player to pair alongside Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle. But at this point, it seems as though they're going to have to look elsewhere.

Embiid is under contract with the 76ers through the 2025-26 season and holds a player option worth a projected $58.2 million in 2026-27. He's unlikely to go anywhere else any time soon.