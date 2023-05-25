X

    D'Angelo Russell Rumors: 4-Year, $100M Contract Was Eyed Before Lakers-Wolves Trade

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to pass the ball in front of Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter in game four of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    D'Angelo Russell could be setting his sights high as he prepares for unrestricted free agency.

    Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Russell was seeking a four-year contract worth upward of $100 million in extension negotiations when he was playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    It's unclear if Russell's asking price is still around $25 million per year, but that could be a hint as to why Minnesota was so willing to move him at the deadline.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.