D'Angelo Russell Rumors: 4-Year, $100M Contract Was Eyed Before Lakers-Wolves Trade

Harry How/Getty Images

D'Angelo Russell could be setting his sights high as he prepares for unrestricted free agency.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Russell was seeking a four-year contract worth upward of $100 million in extension negotiations when he was playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It's unclear if Russell's asking price is still around $25 million per year, but that could be a hint as to why Minnesota was so willing to move him at the deadline.

