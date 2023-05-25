NBA Rumors: LeBron James' Retirement Comments Caught Lakers Staff by Surprise

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't expect LeBron James to waffle about his future for next season, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

In the immediate aftermath of the team's 113-111 defeat to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, James told reporters that he had "a lot to think about" as it relates to his playing status.

Fischer reported Thursday the sentiment "came as a surprise to many Los Angeles staffers."

"Alas, there's widespread skepticism that James will truly hang up his signature sneakers before a two-year, $97 million contract extension has yet to begin," he wrote.

It's entirely possible the four-time MVP does walk away from the NBA.

LeBron has nothing left to prove on the court, and he might struggle to avoid the same fate he did this year should he return to the Lakers. Los Angeles has a lot of work ahead to build a championship-caliber roster.

The 38-year-old also shifted his tone a bit when discussing the idea of teaming up with son Bronny, which he had set as a goal in the past. He acknowledged Bronny might not be so enthusiastic about the plan and could prefer to carve out an identity on the court independent of his dad.

"So, just because that's my aspiration or my goal, doesn't mean it's his," he told reporters. "And I'm absolutely OK with that."

James may not wait until Bronny is eligible to enter the NBA before retiring.

Then there's the foot injury he carried into the playoffs. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show that the 6'9" forward has a torn tendon in his foot that might require offseason surgery.

Spending weeks or months rehabbing an injury just to get physically ready for the grind of the NBA regular season may not be enticing for a veteran like LeBron. It's not as if he won't have things to do away from basketball.

Still, Fischer's report suggests he'll likely be back next season.