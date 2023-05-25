Erik Spoelstra: Heat 'Don't Give a S--t' That People Still See Them as Underdogs

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat are unbothered by those who continue to count them out during the 2023 NBA playoffs.

"We don't give a s--t," head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters Thursday about anybody who still considers the Heat to be an underdog (warning: video contains profanity).

