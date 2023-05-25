X

    Erik Spoelstra: Heat 'Don't Give a S--t' That People Still See Them as Underdogs

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - MAY 21: Head Coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat speaks to the media after Round 3 Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics on May 21, 2023 at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.
    Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Miami Heat are unbothered by those who continue to count them out during the 2023 NBA playoffs.

    "We don't give a s--t," head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters Thursday about anybody who still considers the Heat to be an underdog (warning: video contains profanity).

    WPLG Local 10 Sports @Local10Sports

    Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra doesn't particularly care that people aren't picking the Heat--- though he used slightly more colorful language about it... <a href="https://t.co/WbuRTTbmZf">https://t.co/WbuRTTbmZf</a> <a href="https://t.co/14vfi4Ewfd">pic.twitter.com/14vfi4Ewfd</a>

