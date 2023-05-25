Erik Spoelstra: Heat 'Don't Give a S--t' That People Still See Them as Underdogs

Erik Spoelstra: Heat 'Don't Give a S--t' That People Still See Them as UnderdogsMay 25, 2023
The Miami Heat are unbothered by those who continue to count them out during the 2023 NBA playoffs.
"We don't give a s--t," head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters Thursday about anybody who still considers the Heat to be an underdog (warning: video contains profanity).
WPLG Local 10 Sports @Local10Sports
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra doesn't particularly care that people aren't picking the Heat--- though he used slightly more colorful language about it... <a href="https://t.co/WbuRTTbmZf">https://t.co/WbuRTTbmZf</a> <a href="https://t.co/14vfi4Ewfd">pic.twitter.com/14vfi4Ewfd</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
