Mikal Bridges Trade Rumors: Nets Not Interested in Blazers Deal for No. 3 Draft Pick

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are setting a high price if they're going to trade Mikal Bridges.

Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported the Nets are not interested in trading Bridges to the Portland Trail Blazers, even if they were to make Anfernee Simons and the No. 3 overall pick in June's draft available for trade.

It's unclear if Portland would be willing to make such an offer, but it's clear Brooklyn is setting the price through the roof for the rising swingman.

Bridges averaged 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists after he was unleashed following a midseason trade to the Nets. Guided along as a third or sometimes fourth wheel in the offense in Phoenix, Bridges looked like a player on the cusp of stardom and acquitted himself well in the Nets' first-round loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Blazers are expected to be aggressive in shopping the No. 3 pick as they look for veteran help next to Damian Lillard, who has been adamant he wants no part of a rebuild.

"I don't have much of an appetite for bringing in guys two and three years away from really going after it," Lillard told reporters in mid-April. "This is not a secret. I want a chance to go for it. And if the route is to do that, then that's not my route."

While the Blazers are in prime position to land a potential 19-year-old star in either Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller, they don't seem to be looking to go that route.

They just might have to look in a different direction than Bridges for their next veteran swingman.