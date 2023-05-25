Josh Hart Rumors: Agents Believe Knicks Will Re-Sign SG on Contract Worth $70-75M

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

After playing a significant role for the New York Knicks down the stretch this season, Josh Hart has an opportunity to cash in as a free agent in the offseason.

Per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto and Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the buzz from rival executives and agents coming out of the NBA draft combine is Hart will re-sign with the Knicks on a four-year deal worth between $70-75 million.

There are a lot of things the Knicks can do this offseason as they try to build off winning a playoff series for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Julius Randle's name has come up in trade speculation dating back to last offseason, but Scotto noted it would probably be difficult for the Knicks "to find the value the way they value him."

A league source told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com that there "would be mutual" interest between the Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns if it became a possibility to engage the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bondy reported on May 19 that reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is "the guy to watch" for the Knicks if he tries to leave the Philadelphia 76ers. NBA insider Marc Stein recently noted in his Substack there are currently "no legs" to an Embiid-Knicks trade right now.

RJ Barrett, who signed a four-year, $107 million extension in September, could be dangled in trade talks as well. SNY's Ian Begley told Scotto the Knicks "will at least listen" if clubs call about Barrett.

Hart turned out to be one of the best acquisitions any team made before the trade deadline. The Knicks got him from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a four-team deal on Feb. 9.

In 25 regular-season games after the trade, Hart averaged 10.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest. He shot 58.6 percent overall and 51.9 percent from three-point range.

Hart's performance did decline in the postseason with 10.4 points on 47.9 percent shooting in 11 games, but it was his first exposure to playoff basketball after six seasons in the NBA.

The Knicks found a good formula to success this season with the offense running through Jalen Brunson. Hart proved to be a key role player in the group and should be worth the potential investment he might get from the organization this offseason.