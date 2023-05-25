French Open 2023 Men's, Women's Draws for Djokovic, Alcaraz, Świątek, More

Matteo Ciambelli /DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The men's and women's draws for the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros were officially released Thursday.

The main draw begins Sunday in Paris, and it will feature several big names, including Novak Djokovic, who is looking to break a tie with Rafael Nadal for the all-time record of most men's Grand Slam singles titles.

Djokovic, who is the No. 3 seed on the men's side, will play his first-round match Sunday against American Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Djoker is one of the favorites to win his third career French Open title and 23rd Grand Slam title overall, especially with Nadal out of the tournament due to a hip injury.

Rafa is the "King of Clay" with 14 career French Open titles to his credit, but since he is still not fully healed from an injury that he suffered at the Australian Open earlier this year, he is not part of the field.

Some of the biggest potential challenges in Djokovic's quarter of the draw include No. 7 Andrey Rublev, No. 13 Hubert Hurkacz and No. 19 Roberto Bautista Agut.

Outside of his quarter, Carlos Alcaraz has the best chance to prevent Djokovic from winning a 23rd Grand Slam.

Alcaraz is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and the No. 1 player in the world. The 20-year-old Spaniard won his first career Grand Slam title last year at the U.S. Open.

Alcaraz's first match at the French Open will be against a qualifier, and other possible opponents in his quarter include No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 10 Félix Auger-Aliassime, No. 14 Cameron Norrie and No. 26 Denis Shapovalov.

Things could perhaps be a bit more wide open in the women's draw, but there is little doubt that Poland's Iga Świątek is the player to beat.

Świątek is a three-time Grand Slam champion, winning two titles last year and one in 2020. She also enters the French Open having won that tournament in two of the past three years.

Although her attempt to win a third Grand Slam in four tries ended in the fourth round at the Australian Open this year, Świątek is still the No. 1 player in women's tennis and has been since April 2022.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a great deal of success on clay during her young career, and while she won't be an easy out, she has a fairly tough draw on paper.

After facing Spain's Cristina Bucsa in the first round, Świątek may have to face a two-time Grand Slam champion in No. 18 Victoria Azarenka in the third round.

No. 13 Barbora Krejčíková is also in her quarter, as are a pair of talented Americans in No. 6 Coco Gauff and No. 20 Madison Keys.