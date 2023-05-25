X

    Knicks Rumors: Immanuel Quickley's Floor for New Contract Is 'At Worst' 4-Years, $80M

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 06: Immanuel Quickley #5 of the New York Knicks bring the ball upcourt during game three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Kaseya Center on May 06, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that,  by downloading and or using this photograph,  User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
    Eric Espada/Getty Images

    Immanuel Quickley is due for a contract extension this offseason, and it's apparently going to be a large one.

    Michael Scotto of Hoopshype reported the "floor" for Quickley's rookie extension would be four years and $80 million. The deal could go as high as $100 million over the same timeframe.

    Quickley averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists and was named a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year this season.

