Knicks Rumors: Immanuel Quickley's Floor for New Contract Is 'At Worst' 4-Years, $80M

Immanuel Quickley is due for a contract extension this offseason, and it's apparently going to be a large one.

Michael Scotto of Hoopshype reported the "floor" for Quickley's rookie extension would be four years and $80 million. The deal could go as high as $100 million over the same timeframe.

Quickley averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists and was named a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year this season.

