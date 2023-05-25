Michael Jordan Game-Worn, Signed Dream Team Jersey Sells for over $3M at Auction

Set Number: X43180 TK36 R7 F21

The jersey Michael Jordan wore for Team USA during the 1992 Summer Olympics has sold at auction for a staggering amount.

Goldin Auctions announced the No. 9 jersey, which includes an inscription from Jordan to Karl Malone, sold for $3.03 million.

The jersey is part of a Dream Team sale going on at the auction house right now. The collection of game-used jerseys and shoes was amassed by Malone throughout the Barcelona Games.

Per the listing on Goldin's website, the items have been showcased at Malone's car dealership in Draper, Utah. His decision to sell the collectibles was showcased in an episode of Netflix's King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch when he negotiated the deal with Ken Goldin that dropped on the streamer on April 28.

Jordan's jersey was photo-matched to Team USA's semifinal game against Lithuania. He finished with 21 points, four rebounds and three assists in a 127-76 victory. The Americans went on to defeat Croatia, 117-85, in the gold-medal game.

Despite the massive amount of money spent on this item, it doesn't come close to beating the record for a Jordan shirt. Sotheby's sold the jersey he wore with the Chicago Bulls in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals against Malone and the Utah Jazz for $10.1 million in September.