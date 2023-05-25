Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, WrestleMania 40 and MoreMay 25, 2023
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, WrestleMania 40 and More
You didn't think we would get through a week of wrestling rumors without seeing CM Punk's name in there, did you?
The former WWE and AEW world champion continues to command attention ahead of his impending return to the latter promotion, and this collection of insider reports contains the latest on his status.
Joining Punk is a report on the potential WrestleMania 40 main event and the original plans for Mercedes Moné before an ill-timed injury left her immediate in-ring future in question.
CM Punk Update
Tony Khan officially announced the debut of episode of AEW Collision will take place on June 17 at United Center in Chicago.
The last time All Elite Wrestling held a show in that venue was the First Dance episode of Rampage, which saw the debut of CM Punk with the company.
The announcement all but confirms the return of the controversial former world champion to AEW in time for the launch of its new two-hour program, but not everyone is excited to see the return of the promotion's biggest draw.
However, a number of other AEW stars are unhappy about Punk's return to the promotion, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio in April (h/t James Holder of Inside the Ropes).
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported, "We've heard that there have been productive conversations over the last week, though we weren't provided a lot of context to that. People close to Punk believe he will be at the first AEW Collision on June 17."
That belief was only strengthened by Khan's announcement on Wednesday night's Dynamite.
Controversy is sure to follow Punk wherever he goes, but until we know how well he eases back into the locker room and gets along with the talent around him, there is going to be a wealth of speculation around him.
Not everyone will be happy to see him back, but he is still an enormous star with a wealth of experience and knowledge to give to a locker room, especially one that is as young as AEW's.
If there is even the slightest hope that egos and personal pride can be put aside, there is a ton of good that can come from Punk's reintegration into the AEW product.
Early WrestleMania 40 Plans
The 2023 men's Royal Rumble match concluded with Cody Rhodes overcoming a historic performance from No. 1 entrant Gunther to earn his way to the WrestleMania 39 main event.
WRKD Wrestling reported there have been early discussions regarding a potential Rhodes-Gunther WrestleMania 40 main event and added that both men have expressed interest in working together.
WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling
While it's still early, discussions have taken place for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWERaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWERaw</a>'s main event for WrestleMania 40 to potentially be Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther. <br><br>Both superstars have expressed interest in working with each other in the past and are seen as the top face and heel on the Raw roster. <a href="https://t.co/fcQMZ0ACTb">pic.twitter.com/fcQMZ0ACTb</a>
Rhodes and Gunther tore the house down in the final minutes of the Rumble match, sparking intrigue in a program between the two. The idea that they could headline 'Mania is a whole other story.
Triple H and his creative team have done an extraordinary job of presenting The Ring General as an unstoppable force. He has brought credibility to the intercontinental title during his time on the main roster, and the fans believe in him as a high-level competitor capable of beating anyone.
That bodes well for his ability to convince fans he belongs in a match of that magnitude and on a stage the size of WrestleMania 40.
How that potential match affects plans for The American Nightmare to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship remains to be seen, but there is little doubt that the idea of Rhodes vs. Gunther is an appealing one.
WWE Not Expected to Make Roster Cuts
WWE chief executive Nick Khan told "some connected within the sports agenting world around WrestleMania that there weren't planned roster cuts at the time," Sapp reported.
There is no word on whether those plans have changed following the sale of WWE to Endeavor.
Assuming it has not, that is positive news for a wealth of talented individuals who saw a second lease on their WWE lives with their reintroduction to the company by Triple H.
Performers such as Dakota Kai, Bronson Reed, Tegan Nox and Karrion Kross have returned to WWE after the major cuts of 2021.
Not all of those names who returned have seen tremendous success, but they have provided the main roster with depth it did not have for the better part of the year. The result, then, was repetitive matches that tested the patience of fans who demanded fresh and new bouts.
Hopefully, even with the impending change in ownership and the return to power of Vince McMahon, their contributions in that regard will not go unrecognized and the same type of roster cuts that brought WWE deserved scrutiny remain a thing of the past.
Original Plans for Mercedes Moné and NJPW Strong Women's Championship
Mercedes Moné advanced to the finals of the tournament to crown the first New Japan Pro-Wrestling Strong Women's Championship at Resurgence, but she fell short as Willow Nightingale became the inaugural winner of the title.
Sapp reported Moné was originally slated to win the title, but the audible was called and the bout was cut short following an in-match injury.
The former Sasha Banks in WWE is the kind of talent you specifically build around. She is a star in an industry full of individuals who would love to be, and it's hugely disappointing to find out that a crowning achievement was ripped away by a freak injury.
Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Moné inked another deal with NJPW owners Bushiroad, though its length and number of dates is unknown.
That bit of information is promising because it at least confirms that the 31-year-old will be back once she is healed and will have the opportunity to challenge for the title that was originally created for her.