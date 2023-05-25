Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, WrestleMania 40 and More

1 of 4

Tony Khan officially announced the debut of episode of AEW Collision will take place on June 17 at United Center in Chicago.

The last time All Elite Wrestling held a show in that venue was the First Dance episode of Rampage, which saw the debut of CM Punk with the company.

The announcement all but confirms the return of the controversial former world champion to AEW in time for the launch of its new two-hour program, but not everyone is excited to see the return of the promotion's biggest draw.

However, a number of other AEW stars are unhappy about Punk's return to the promotion, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio in April (h/t James Holder of Inside the Ropes).

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported, "We've heard that there have been productive conversations over the last week, though we weren't provided a lot of context to that. People close to Punk believe he will be at the first AEW Collision on June 17."

That belief was only strengthened by Khan's announcement on Wednesday night's Dynamite.

Controversy is sure to follow Punk wherever he goes, but until we know how well he eases back into the locker room and gets along with the talent around him, there is going to be a wealth of speculation around him.

Not everyone will be happy to see him back, but he is still an enormous star with a wealth of experience and knowledge to give to a locker room, especially one that is as young as AEW's.

If there is even the slightest hope that egos and personal pride can be put aside, there is a ton of good that can come from Punk's reintegration into the AEW product.