    Matthew Tkachuk Lionized by Fans for Late Winner as Panthers Eliminate Hurricanes

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2023

    SUNRISE, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers scores a first period goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena on May 24, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

    The old saying goes that it's not how you start, but how you finish that matters.

    But just to be safe the Florida Panthers got off to an incredible start in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, scoring 41 seconds in, and poked home a power-play game-winner with just four seconds remaining to earn a 4-3 win and sweep the Carolina Panthers.

    Matthew Tkachuk was the hero, notching his second goal of the game to send the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1996.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    MATTHEW TKACHUK HAS WON THE SERIES WITH 4 SECONDS LEFT 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 <a href="https://t.co/aStPeZuB6Q">pic.twitter.com/aStPeZuB6Q</a>

    It was Tkachuk's third game-winning goal of the series, an almost inconceivable stat.

    Suffice to say, NHL Twitter was going wild after the dramatic winner, showering Tkachuk with praises galore:

    Hunter @HunterHodies

    Matthew Tkachuk during these playoffs: <a href="https://t.co/K4a1N7xqad">pic.twitter.com/K4a1N7xqad</a>

    Bruce Arthur @bruce_arthur

    Matthew Tkachuk, man. What a player, what a run. The Flames had to trade him, and did OK. But Florida won that trade

    Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn

    Matthew Tkachuk could not be more of That Dude

    Dimitri Filipovic @DimFilipovic

    Matthew Tkachuk this postseason:<br><br>•16 games<br>•9 goals<br>•12 assists, 9 primary <br>•3 overtime winners + tonight's buzzer beater<br>•37 high danger chances of his own via NST<br>•38 scoring chances set up for teammates via me<br>•Panthers up 14-5 with him on ice at 5v5

    Ian Mendes @ian_mendes

    I'm torn between Bobrovsky and Tkachuk as the Conn Smythe favourite from the Panthers. <br><br>Has anybody had a more clutch week than Tkachuk?

    Will Manso @WillManso

    Build!!* I can't type. This is insane. What a run!

    Thomas Drance @ThomasDrance

    Hard to think of a less convincing sweep. Margin was wafer thin in every game and every bounce went in the same direction.<br><br> Ultimately one team had Matthew Tkachuk. The other didn't.

    Saad Yousuf @SaadYousuf126

    Matthew Tkachuk with one of the clutchest best of seven series I've seen in a while, any sport. Incredible

    Sarah @skg_18

    Matthew Tkachuk is the main character in this league I fear

    Andy Strickland @andystrickland

    Matthew Tkachuk scored the OT winner to clinch the Memorial Cup in junior, always been clutch. Once the penalty was called you knew he was about to end the game.

    It was a game, and frankly a series, that deserved a dramatic winner.

    The Panthers looked like they might roll to an easy series-clincher early on, scoring twice in the first period on goals from Anthony Duclair and Tkachuk.

    NHL @NHL

    FLORIDA SCORES JUST 41 SECS IN 😼 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a>: <a href="https://t.co/jLjQx99INC">https://t.co/jLjQx99INC</a><br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL_On_TNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL_On_TNT</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/LaJpv7cBo5">https://t.co/LaJpv7cBo5</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLonTNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLonTNT</a><br>🇨🇦: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/uEVY6yYjf7">https://t.co/uEVY6yYjf7</a> <a href="https://t.co/eaIZApTSYD">pic.twitter.com/eaIZApTSYD</a>

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    Matthew Tkachuk with ANOTHER goal this series and Papa Tkachuk is LOVING IT 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/BjmtkYaqYH">pic.twitter.com/BjmtkYaqYH</a>

    But Paul Stastny and Teuvo Teravainen answered to draw the Hurricanes level.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    The Canes bury the loose puck get one back 🚨 <a href="https://t.co/PPU7VI33EP">pic.twitter.com/PPU7VI33EP</a>

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    WE'VE GOT A TIED GAME FOLKS 😵<br><br>CAROLINA EVENS IT AT 2 IN THE 2ND <a href="https://t.co/M3JWuzPXFT">pic.twitter.com/M3JWuzPXFT</a>

    Ryan Lomberg gave the Panthers the lead back midway through the second before Jesper Fast scored with under four minutes remaining to set up the dramatic finish.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    WHAT A PLAY!! THE PANTHERS ARE BACK IN THE LEAD 🥵 <a href="https://t.co/xFANh506b6">pic.twitter.com/xFANh506b6</a>

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    THE CANES HAVE TIED IT WITH THREE MINUTES LEFT 🤯<br><br>IT'S NOT OVER YET <a href="https://t.co/YgbGwIvXLi">pic.twitter.com/YgbGwIvXLi</a>

    A sweep was a harsh result for these Hurricanes.

    The first game of the series went to a fourth overtime. The second game went into overtime as well, while goalie Sergei Bobrovsky stonewalled the Canes in Game 3, stopping all 32 shots he faced in a 1-0 Panthers win.

    And then Tkachuk provided the final twist of the knife in the dying moments of regulation in Game 4, ending the cruelest sweep you may ever see.

    ESPN's Brian Windhorst caught some flak this week for praising the Los Angeles Lakers after they were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, saying he wasn't sure if he ever saw a more impressive performance by a losing team in a sweep.

    But if he was a hockey reporter and said that about the Hurricanes, it would be hard to argue otherwise. These four games couldn't have been any closer.

    But Tkachuk was wearing a Panthers sweater, and that was the difference.