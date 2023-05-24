NBA Rumors: Wizards Hire Clippers GM Michael Winger to Replace Tommy Sheppard

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NBA's Washington Wizards and WNBA's Washington Mystics reportedly have their next leader.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Michael Winger will go from general manager of the Los Angeles Clippers to the president of Monumental Basketball. The new position gives him "full leadership" of the Wizards, Mystics and the G League's Capital City Go-Go.

The Wizards fired general manager Tommy Sheppard in April after his four seasons with the position.

Washington made the playoffs just one time during that span and finished with a losing record all four seasons. It went a combined 129-179 during the last four years and was just 35-47 in each of the last two seasons.

It didn't take the team long to find his replacement, although Wojnarowski noted New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon was also a strong candidate in the search.

Winger comes to the Wizards after stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Clippers. Wojnarowski described him as someone "with a reputation as a keen strategist, dealmaker and relationship builder" and highlighted his ability to build a contender with the Clippers.

Los Angeles added Kawhi Leonard and Paul George during his tenure and reached the Western Conference Finals in 2021. It was the only time the franchise advanced that far in the postseason in its history.

Building a contender with the Wizards will be no easy task.

ESPN's Bobby Marks provided an overlook at the franchise's current position that includes important decisions regarding the contracts of Kristaps Porziņģis and Kyle Kuzma:

Washington hasn't won a playoff series since the 2016-17 season and has struggled of late. Part of the issue has been the durability of star shooting guard Bradley Beal, who hasn't played more than 60 games in a season since the 2018-19 campaign.

Whether Winger decides to trade him to reshape the roster and facilitate a rebuild remains to be seen, but he has a no-trade clause in his contract and would need to approve such a move.