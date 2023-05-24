Knicks Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Has 'Strong Support' Within MSG to Have Jersey Retired

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony is a future Hall of Famer, but a more nuanced debate is whether his No. 7 will be retired by the New York Knicks.

Anthony announced his retirement Monday, and Ian Begley of SNY reported "there was strong support among some in Madison Square Garden to retire the number. No decision has been made yet. The final decision, I'd assume, will be made by team governor James Dolan."

The Knicks acquired Anthony from the Denver Nuggets via trade during the 2010-11 campaign, and he played in the Big Apple through the 2016-17 season.

He made the All-Star Game every season he was with New York, led the NBA in scoring at 28.7 points per game in 2012-13, and finished his time with the franchise with averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Yet the postseason success that is often associated with franchise legends who have their numbers retired never came.

Anthony won a single playoff series with the Knicks, and the 2012-13 team that did that proceeded to lose to the Indiana Pacers in six games in the second round. While many of the peers he is associated with, such as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, went on to win championships to solidify their legacies, the Syracuse product never did at the NBA level.

"He propelled the Knicks to the postseason and had some fantastic regular seasons for the club," Begley wrote. "But if his number gets retired, wouldn't the Knicks then have to consider players like Allan Houston and John Starks, who were key players on teams that won regularly and reached the NBA Finals?"

Begley noted Dick McGuire and Patrick Ewing are the only ones out of nine coaches and players recognized in the Madison Square Garden rafters who did not win a championship with the Knicks.

There is a debate to be had regarding Anthony's number, but there is no doubting his offensive prowess and place as one of the defining players of his generation in the NBA.