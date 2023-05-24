X

    NBA Rumors: Former Lakers HC Frank Vogel to Interview for Suns Job Amid 76ers Buzz

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 24, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 31: Head coach Frank Vogel of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 31, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
    Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

    Former Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will interview with the Phoenix Suns for their head coaching vacancy on Friday, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix.

    Vogel interviewed with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.