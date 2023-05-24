NBA Rumors: Former Lakers HC Frank Vogel to Interview for Suns Job Amid 76ers Buzz

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Former Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will interview with the Phoenix Suns for their head coaching vacancy on Friday, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix.

Vogel interviewed with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

