    Stars' Jamie Benn Suspended 2 Games for Cross-Checking Golden Knights' Mark Stone

    Erin WalshMay 24, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - MAY 23: Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars delivers a hit against Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Three of the Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center on May 23, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

    Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn has been suspended two games for cross-checking Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday.

    Benn was ejected and given a five-minute major penalty about two minutes into the first period of Game 3 after cross-checking Stone in the head.

