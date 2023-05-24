Stars' Jamie Benn Suspended 2 Games for Cross-Checking Golden Knights' Mark Stone

Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn has been suspended two games for cross-checking Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday.

Benn was ejected and given a five-minute major penalty about two minutes into the first period of Game 3 after cross-checking Stone in the head.

