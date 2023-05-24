AEW Dynamite: Live Updates, Match Results, Highlights and Reaction from May 24

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of AEW Dynamite on May 24 from Las Vegas.

This is the go-home show before Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, but there was more business to attend to than just the PPV.

Tony Khan announced last week that he would reveal the location of the first episode of AEW Collision during this week's Dynamite.

The biggest advertised match on the card was Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher for the International Championship. We heard from the four pillars, and Chris Jericho met with Adam Cole to sign their contract for Double or Nothing.

Erik Beaston will still have you covered with the regular recap and grades

The most recent segment will appear at the top, so keep refreshing throughout the night.

The Lucha Bros vs. Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli

The main event started hot with all four men fighting in the ring and it didn't slow down for quite some time. Once Fenix and Penta took control, they began to hit some of the high-flying moves that helped them win the titles.

Bryan Danielson put over the Lucha Bros on commentary right before Claudio hit a huge uppercut to take out Fenix on the top turnbuckle.

The action was back and forth with both teams scoring near-falls before the commercial break.

We returned to see Yuta keeping Fenix grounded with a cravate. Claudio tagged in and hit the Giant Swing before Yuta hit Fenix with a dropkick to the head for a two-count.

Penta tagged in and began taking Yuta apart, but Castagnoli came in and kicked him in the head to save his partner from a submission. Fenix tagged in and they hit both members of BCC with several strikes.

Yuta kicked out of a piledriver and Danielson said it was because BCC does a lot of neck training to make sure they can kick out of moves like that.

Alex distracted the ref so the Lucha Bros can take control. The Young Bucks took out Castagnoli at ringside so Penta could get the pin on Yuta to retain their ROH tag titles.

Winners: The Lucha Bros

The Bucks escaped through the crowd before Jon Moxley and Danielson could catch them. Mox grabbed a mic and promised to take out The Elite on Sunday. The shoe ended with Moxley's music playing.

Roderick Strong vs. Daniel Garcia

Strong and Garcia had a match after the break, but Cole, Sabu and the rest of the JAS were no longer around the ring.

Red Death backed Roddy to the ropes and took him down in a hammerlock. They traded holds and counters for a bit before chopping each other several times.

We returned from a break just in time to see Garcia hit a curb stomp. Roddy was able to recover and began hitting power moves, including his signature array of backbreakers.

Garcia was able to put him in the Dragontamer, but he didn't sit all the way back, so Roddy was able to get out of it. He hit a gutbuster followed by his finisher for the win.

Daniel Garcia continues to lose matches because he is trying to be a sports entertainer instead of a wrestler.

Winner: Roderick Strong

Sign on the Dotted Line

After a quick backstage interview with Adam Page, we saw Adam Cole and Roderick Strong come out to the ring for Cole's contract signing with Chris Jericho.

The Demo God made sure to bring the entire JAS with him with the exception of Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo. Schiavone thanked them for agreeing to no physical contact during this segment.

Cole signed the contract immediately and then brought up when Jericho had Britt Baker beaten with a kendo stick. He said AEW will be happy that the blood is on his hands instead of the company's.

Jericho played a clip of Baker getting beaten down as a way to goad Cole into hitting him, but Strong held him back.

Cole said the JAS might outnumber them, but he called in some backup in the form of Sabu. He brought the ECW legend out to join him in the ring. Cole tossed him a chair to take out Daddy Magic and end the segment.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Frost

Before she faces Jade on Sunday, Taya was in action this week against a recent ROH regular, Lady Frost.

They traded some quick arm drags before Valkyrie put her in the corner for some strikes. A sliding clothesline scored her a two-count, but she was not deterred.

Jade Cargill, Leila Grey and Mark Sterling came out to watch from the stage as Taya and Frost fought during the commercial break. Jade cheered as Frost nailed a spin kick and a rolling heel strike in the corner.

Taya caught Frost with a backbreaker before nailing her with a knee to the face. She set up and hit the Road to Valhalla for the win.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie

MJF Speaks

The AEW champion threw a drink at Tony Schiavone before heading to the ring. He insulted all three of his opponents for Sunday before putting them over as homegrown talents who have helped establish AEW.

Darby Allin joined him in the ring and said he has lost a lot in his life, but one thing he never lost is his mind. MJF kicked him below the belt before Sammy Guevara ran to the ring to drive him off.

Jungle Boy came out and stopped him from leaving up the ramp. He picked up the AEW title and looked at it for a long time.

The House of Black vs. Metalik, AR Fox and Blake Christian

The challengers in this match have been teaming up in ROH lately, but this week, they had a chance to take on the AEW trios champions.

Murphy and Blake started for their teams with a quick exchange. After Christian was sent out of the ring, Metalik jumped in because the rule they chose was lucha libre tag rules, which means once someone is out of the ring, their partner can take over.

The House of Black dominated the first few minutes of the match, but the high-flyers were able to regroup and take control momentarily.

Everyone was brawling at ringside, so Fox took the entire group out with a springboard senton, much to the chagrin of Julia Hart. All three members of HOB locked their opponents in submissions to get the win.

Winners: House of Black

7 Star FTR

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler came out to talk about their upcoming match against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. They called Jarrett and Lethal TNA rejects before Mark Briscoe came down to the ring.

Cash said they went to hell and back with the Briscoes and now they will go to hell and back for Mark. Dax apologized for the piledriver but Mark didn't want to shake his hand. He slapped Dax and Cash got between them to prevent a fight.

Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher

Dynamite opened with Cassidy making his way to the ring to defend the international title against Fletcher. Mark Davis is out with an injury, so this is Fletcher's chance to earn some singles gold.

After OC removed his sunglasses, Fletcher nailed him with a running kick and a brainbuster for a quick two-count. The Aussie Open member climbed up to the top turnbuckle and mocked Cassidy, but he ended up being shoved off the turnbuckle onto the apron.

OC spiked him with a DDT on the apron. When he got back into the ring, Fletcher and Cassidy traded kicks. Fletcher held OC up for a long time before dropping him with a vertical suplex.

We returned from a break to see the challenger still dominating the action. Fletcher attempted a deadlift suplex, but Cassidy countered. Fletcher caught him in a crossbody and hit a Michinoku driver for a near-fall.

Cassidy tried to hit the Beach Break, but Fletcher avoided the impact and nailed him with a stiff forearm to the face.

The tag team specialist hit a tombstone followed by a spinning tombstone, but he only got a two-count. He followed that with an avalanche Michinoku driver, but he still couldn't keep the champion down for three.

OC countered a third piledriver with a DDT and ended up scoring the pin with a rollup counter.

Winner: Orange Cassidy