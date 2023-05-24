Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Winning 2nd Super Bowl Took 'A Lot of Pressure Off of Me'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Winning a second Super Bowl title carried big legacy implications in the eyes of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

The veteran quarterback told Complex's Ben Felderstein that the Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles "has taken a lot of pressure off of me":

"If you look around the league, winning two Super Bowls is crazy. Not a lot of people have done it in their careers, especially at the quarterback position. And so, obviously I have goals to continue to win, and try to win as many Super Bowls as possible, but it kind of gives you that relief to know that you've done it with two different teams. Even though they're both with Chiefs, it was a whole brand-new roster compared to the first time I won it."

