Buying or Selling the Latest NHL Draft, Trade and Free-Agency Rumors

The 2023 NHL playoffs are down to the final four teams with the conference finals in full swing. While most of the focus is on postseason play, the rumor mill is gaining steam involving teams eliminated from the playoffs.

Clubs that failed to qualify for the playoffs and those eliminated from postseason competition can make trades with each other. They will most likely wait until the playoffs have ended in June when all 32 teams can make deals with each other.

Toward the end of June, they should have clarity on what the salary cap will be for 2023-24. Current projections have it rising by only $1 million to $83.5 million. However, the New York Post's Larry Brooks reported the league and the NHL Players Association will meet this week to discuss increasing the cap beyond $1 million.

A bigger-than-expected increase in the cap could spark more activity in the offseason trade market, possibly during the NHL draft in Nashville, Tennessee on June 28-29. With the general managers of all 32 teams in one place, there's a greater likelihood for major moves to take place.

Some of those trades could see teams lacking a first-round pick, such as the New Jersey Devils, attempt to move in the draft order. Others could see a possible blockbuster by clubs like the Toronto Maple Leafs that were eliminated early from the playoffs.

NHL fans could be uncertain which rumors are worth believing or rejecting. We'll attempt to clear things up with our take on the latest notable speculation.