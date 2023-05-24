X

    Seahawks CB Artie Burns to Wear Russell Wilson's No. 3 Jersey After New Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 24, 2023

    MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Artie Burns of Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
    Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

    The No. 3 jersey is reentering circulation for the Seattle Seahawks.

    Veteran cornerback Artie Burns is listed as No. 3 on the team's official roster. He'd be the first Seahawks player to wear the number since longtime quarterback Russell Wilson, whom the team traded to the Denver Broncos last offseason.

    Seattle announced Tuesday it re-signed Burns, who made three appearances for the team in 2022. He logged a total of 24 snaps on defense and special teams.

    The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta provided some context for why Burns switched numbers ahead of the 2023 season:

    Bob Condotta @bcondotta

    Worth noting here, with a 90-man roster there are few numbers not used. Burns wore 21 last year. But in his absence that was given to Devon Witherspoon. There were basically no other DB numbers left.

    There will likely come a day when the Seahawks retire No. 3 in Wilson's honor. He helped Seattle win its only Super Bowl to date and is arguably the greatest player in franchise history.

    Until then, the team has little choice but to hand it out to other players. Condotta noted how basically every number from 1-99 is needed during training camp.

    In the case of Burns, the NFL expanded its jersey rules in 2021 to allow defensive backs to have numbers in the single digits. Before that, they were limited to Nos. 20-49.

    Seahawks CB Artie Burns to Wear Russell Wilson's No. 3 Jersey After New Contract
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon