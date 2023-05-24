Dana White: I'll Make Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones UFC Fight Happen If Boxer Is Willing

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones have engaged in an online war of words in recent weeks. While a fight between the two of them is not imminent at all, UFC president Dana White believes they should settle their differences in the Octagon.

"If Tyson Fury really wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, I will make it happen," White declared to BroBible (h/t MMA Fighting's Alexander K. Lee). "Here's my thing right now to Tyson Fury: Tyson, if you're serious, let me know. Tyson and I have a good relationship. I like Tyson Fury."

White made it clear whom he'd favor in a matchup between Fury and Jones if the two ever faced each other.

"Jon Jones is the baddest dude on the planet," White said. "There's no debate, there's no denying it. There's no debate. I don't care what anybody says, everybody can try to spin it. A lot of this stuff is clickbait."

The recent back-and-forth was ignited when UFC commentator Joe Rogan said on his podcast that "no one thinks Tyson Fury could beat Jon Jones in a fight," which prompted a fiery response from Fury:

"I heard Joe Rogan say something about me, and I've been off all the social medias and didn't reply to that little p---y, little f--king midget, bald-headed midget. I heard him say that Jon Jones could f--k me up if we were in the room together. I don't think so. Not a man born from a mother could f--k me up, in a room, on our own. Whatever happens in that room, I'd be walking out. Not a f--king problem."

Jones responded to Fury's rant by challenging him to see who's truly the best fighter, saying, "I'll admit there's no one touching you in that ring right now, but let's not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest, give Dana a call. I'll help you out."

Fury then challenged Jones to a boxing match, and Jones saw that as a retreat from his previous stance.

"Yesterday, Tyson says, 'no man born from a mother can beat me,' today he says 'Jon can never beat me in a boxing ring.' Yeah I'm glad we got that clarified," Jones said.

While the brouhaha between Jones and Fury is entertaining for fans of combat sports, a fight between them is likely a pipedream. Jones is expected to make his first title defense against former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic sometime this year.

Fury is currently without an opponent, although he's angling for a unification fight against Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring heavyweight titles. There has been mutual interest between him and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in a potential boxing match, but that doesn't appear to be on the horizon despite Ngannou's recent new deal with the PFL that allows him to pursue high-profile fights in boxing.