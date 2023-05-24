Dwight Howard Jokes James Harden Should 'Come to Taiwan' amid Rockets, 76ers Rumors

Gene Wang/Getty Images

Dwight Howard is ready for a reunion with James Harden—just not in the NBA.

The future Hall of Famer appeared on FanDuel TV on Wednesday and jokingly tried to coax Harden into joining him in Taiwan.

Howard is currently playing for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League after going unsigned for the 2022-23 NBA season. He was dominant in his first season in Taiwan, averaging 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists while being named an All-Star and the league's Most Valuable Import.

Suffice it to say Harden will not be joining Howard with a potential $200 million contract on the table this summer in free agency.

Harden has played the last season-and-a-half in Philadelphia but has been rumored for a potential return to Houston, the franchise where he became an MVP and spent more than eight seasons. Howard and Harden were teammates from 2013 to 2016 but were consistent disappointments in the playoffs.

The Rockets allowed Howard to walk in free agency in 2016, starting a journey where he would play for a different team in six consecutive seasons.