Victor Wembanyama: My Goal at 2024 Olympics 'Is to Beat Team USA in the Final'

Victor Wembanyama, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in next month's 2023 NBA draft, is facing some lofty expectations before he even enters the league.

The 19-year-old Frenchman isn't shying away from the pressure, and he isn't afraid to set ambitious goals for himself, either.

ESPN's Sam Borden reported Wednesday that Wembanyama has had his eyes set on the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris for quite some time. He hopes to take down Team USA on his way to a gold medal.

"You know the Olympics are in Paris in 2024," Wembanyama told Pascal Giberné, a French broadcaster and writer, last fall. "And there could be no more perfect occasion for me to win my first title with the French national team.

"My goal," he added, "is to beat Team USA in the final."

Wembanyama, who has yet to represent France at the Olympic level, won silver medals at the FIBA Under-16 European Championship in 2019 and the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in 2021.

The French national team took home the silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, losing to Team USA in the final. Having Wembanyama on the floor if the two teams meet in 2024 will certainly bode well for France as it tries to earn its first-ever Olympic gold medal in men's basketball.